A dog owner in Ohio, whose beloved best friend is fighting a losing battle with cancer, is thanking his local Burger King for doing something to make his dog's final days special. It's giving the boxer-lab mix free cheeseburgers for the rest of its life.

Alec Karcher posted on Twitter about the kind act for 10-year-old Cody. About two months ago, Karcher said he was told Cody would only have one to three months to live.

"Everyday since we found out, we've gotten him a plain cheeseburger to eat with his many medications to make it easier and more enjoyable for him," Karcher said.

On one of those trips to Burger King in Toledo, Ohio, Karcher said an employee asked why he wanted a plain cheeseburger. When he told her, Karcher said she talked to her manager who agreed to let Cody have free cheeseburgers at that location.

"I can't explain how much that means to us, and my family and I are beyond appreciative. S/O (Shout out) to the employees at the Burger King on Alexis Rd in Toledo, OH for being the best around," Karcher said on Twitter.

Burger King responded.

"The world needs more kindness and empathy. thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody," the company tweeted back.

People on Twitter got understandably choked up.

Fantastic, amazing, and inspirational story. Thanks so much for opening up and sharing. We did the same for our pit bull when she had a month to live with a bad sarcoma. Our girl loved Burger King and other treats as well. — Carl Afable (@CarlAfableLA) July 18, 2018

Cody is lucky to have a dad like you. I’ll bet he thinks every day of his life felt like cheeseburger day. Wishing you lots of strength and Cody all the comfort. I just got my first dog, and I’ll think of Cody when I give her a hug tomorrow. Luna the dog wishes him well. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfkaO9qJJM — Dr. Carly Goldstein (@sciCarly) July 18, 2018

Sending you so much love! Our girl Sophie died of cancer at age 4 so we get it. I hope Cody is comfortable in his final months, you’ll know when it time and Sophie will be waiting on the other side to take him to the Burger King in heaven. 🐕 🐕 🌈 ⛅️ 💫 — Colleen Marie 🍀 (@GroovyColleen) July 18, 2018

My dear bud passed 7 mos. ago today. Two bacon cheeseburgers were his last meal. I mourn for him every day. Wishing you and Cody the best & hope he has many, many, many more happy, burger-filled days. TY 4 loving him. ❤️ — Jocelyn (@OhMsFlomerfelt) July 18, 2018

This brought tears to my eyes! I'm so sorry Cody is going through this, but thank you for making every day he has awesome, and thank you to @BurgerKing in Toledo for making those days a wee bit easier. — Tania Calverley (@TDCalv) July 18, 2018



Here is Karcher's full post:

