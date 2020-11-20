x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Nation World

'Coming 2 America' to debut on Amazon Prime in March 2021

The sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy "Coming to America" will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

“Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, has landed on a date to come to audiences. The film which reunites Murphy and Arsenio Hall will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021, Amazon Studios said Friday.

Originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release, the studio sold the film to the streamer last month but had yet to finalize a date.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos will also be reprising their roles alongside new additions like Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Honoree actor-comedian Eddie Murphy attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6, 2019.

RELATED: ‘Succession,’ 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Watchmen' top Emmy Awards: Full winners list

RELATED: 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel in the works with Eddie Murphy