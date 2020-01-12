Elliot Page, 'Juno' and 'Umbrella Academy' star, shares transgender identity

The Oscar-nominated actor shared that he feels lucky to "have arrived at this place in my life."

WASHINGTON — Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," shared on Tuesday that he is transgender.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote in a statement posted on social media. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

The 33-year-old wrote in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram that he is feeling "overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey."

"I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community," he said. "Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, was the breakout star of the 2007 film "Juno."

He also asked for patience and acknowledged that he was scared of "the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."

"The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences. In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women," Page wrote.

In 2018, Page revealed he had married dancer Emma Portner.