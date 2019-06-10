WASHINGTON — The 84-year-old entertainer Rip Taylor died at his Beverly Hills home Sunday at 2 p.m. local time according to his publicist Harlan Boll.



Boll made the announcement on Facebook saying, "He will be missed so much more than can be verbalized."

Taylor's outrageous comedic style made him a legendary staple of American entertainment.

Taylor was often called the "King of Confetti," becoming famous for throwing buckets of the colored paper over his audiences.

RELATED: Ric Ocasek's wife says he died while recuperating from surgery

RELATED: '90210' and 'Riverdale' star, Luke Perry has died

Comedians sent out condolences on social media Sunday.

Comedian David Alan Grier said, "Loved you, grew up watching you."

Weather Channel reporter Dave Malkoff shared these photos of when he met Taylor years ago in Los Angeles.