A Facebook post shared by a Mississippi elected official shows a photo of NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick next to 9/11 attacks mastermind Osama Bin Laden.

WREG reported that some citizens in Marshall County are wondering what Constable Don Cothern meant by sharing the social media post. According to Facebook, Cothern re-posted the picture that reads, "If Bin Laden had a son."

WREG reached out to Marshall County officials who said they could not comment. But Cothern responded to the media attention with the following post on Facebook:

"Well, as I'm sitting in the ER, I see that I made the Chanel 3 news, for a Facebook post that I re shared, well over a week ago, last time I checked, we in America had freedom of speech. I am a TRUE American and I firmly believe that you should stand for our National Anthem, not kneel, so if I offended anyone, I'm sorry. But I also know this is a Political move, since our county election is right around the corner. Yes, I am still the Constable and I am very thankful that the Lord has blessed me to continue to serve, while also doing dialysis for the last 5 years. People that know me, know that there is not a racist bone in my body, so go somewhere Thelbert Lesure. Lord, I ask you to forgive those that trespass against me, for they know not what they are doing. God Bless you."

This is a photo of a social media post showing Osama Bin Laden (left) and Colin Kaepenick.

Kaepernick has made headlines for kneeling during the National Anthem during his time as a professional football players. Some called that unpatriotic.

An endorsement deal between Nike and Kaepernick has prompted a flood of debate as people reacted to the apparel giant backing the athlete known mainly for starting a wave of protests among NFL players against police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues.

Some fans have urged a boycott of the company's clothes and sneakers — even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear.

Others pushed back, saying the backlash against Nike showed the polarizing debate has morphed well beyond whether NFL players should be allowed to demonstrate for social causes while the national anthem plays in stadiums before games.

