BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A father eating with his children at a McDonald's in Alabama fatally shot a masked man who opened fire inside the fast food restaurant, CBS News reports.

Investigators say an employee opened the door to let the father and his two sons out of the restaurant. At the same time, a masked man entered the McDonald's and began shooting, police say.

The father then pulled out his own weapon and opened fire on the masked gunman, killing him.

The father and one of his sons, who is a minor, were also struck by gunfire, CBS News reports. They do not have life-threatening injuries.

Birmingham police told CBS affiliate WIAT it was not clear whether the masked man intended to rob the McDonald's or was targeting an employee who works there.

The father is not expected to face any charges, WIAT reports.

