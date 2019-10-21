New images of actress Felicity Huffman show the "Desperate Housewives" star at a federal prison in California, wearing a green uniform, a white baseball hat, a watch and Under Armour shoes while serving her two-week sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal.

The photos of Huffman, aka inmate No. 77806-112, are the first look at the actress since she reported to the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin, in the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, news outlets reported.

Her husband, actor William H. Macy, had dropped her off at the low-security prison for women, according to TASC Group, which represents Huffman.

The photos of Huffman that have emerged were taken Saturday as Macy and daughter Sophia Grace Macy were visiting, NBC, CNN, TMZ and others report.

The Oscar nominee was apparently on her way to meet her family, as they were also photographed at the prison.

The facility was on a Forbes list in 2009 of "America's 10 Cushiest Prisons," and has been described by media as "Club Fed."

The prison’s website says is has more than 1,200 inmates.

Huffman, 56, is one of the most prominent people to be caught up and the first parent sentenced in the scandal, in which wealthy parents have been accused of bribing and other cheating to get their children into college.

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are among the parents fighting the charges and are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletes.

Fifty-one people have been charged in the what is the biggest college admissions case the Justice Department has ever prosecuted.

