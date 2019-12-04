Fisher-Price's Rock 'n Play Sleeper has been recalled after more than 30 babies have died while in the sleepers since 2009. 

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning telling consumers they should stop using the product last week. The CPSC upgraded the warning to a recall Friday. 

The move comes after increasing pressure for officials to take action, including from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which urged a recall of the product. 

The fatalities were the result of infants rolling over while unrestrained, or under "other circumstances," according to to the CPSC. 

If you purchased a Rock 'n Play sleeper, you can get a refund from Fisher-Price by clicking here.