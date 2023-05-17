Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver's front air bag

Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting July 5.

DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year.

The company says dust can accumulate in a cable inside the steering wheel, interrupting the electrical connection. Ford says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting July 5.

Owners may hear popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheel, or steering wheel switches and the horn might not work. They may also see an air bag warning light notifying them of the problem.

The latest recall isn't the only one Ford has had in recent months. It's the third so far in 2023.

In March, Ford recalled more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.

The company says in documents posted at the time by safety regulators that in 1.3 million of the recalled cars, the front brake hoses can rupture and leak brake fluid. That would increase brake pedal travel and make stopping distances longer.

And in January, Ford recalled nearly 383,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the touch screens may not display a camera image when backing up.

That recall covered certain 2020 to 2023 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, and some 2020 to 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. All were equipped with 360-degree cameras.

Ford says in government documents posted at the beginning of the year that the video output can fail, preventing the rear camera image from being displayed. That can reduce rear visibility and increase the risk of a crash.