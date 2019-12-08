The Justice Department says a friend of the Ohio gunman is being charged with lying on federal firearms forms.

Authorities say more information about the charges being unsealed will be announced Monday afternoon. They have not released the name of the gunman's friend.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman and FBI Special Agent in Charge Todd A. Wickerham will hold a briefing at 1:40 p.m. to detail the charges.

The charges come a little over a week after the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. The 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others.

Nine people were killed in the attack that injured more than 30 people in the city's historic Oregon District. Betts was killed by police within less than 30 seconds.

Police have said that there was nothing in Betts' background that would have prevented him from buying the AR-15 style gun used in the shooting.

Investigators have not released a motive.

President Donald Trump visits Dayton hospital following Sunday's mass shooting
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit victims of Sunday’s attack and their family members Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed and 27 others were injured in a mass shooting on Sunday in the Oregon District of Dayton.
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with First Responders during their visit with victims of Sunday's attack and their family members Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed and 27 others were injured in a mass shooting on Sunday in the Oregon District of Dayton.
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit victims of Sunday's attack and their family members Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit victims of Sunday’s attack and their family members Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed and 27 others were injured in a mass shooting on Sunday in the Oregon District of Dayton.
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with hospital staff during their visit with victims of Sunday's attack and their family members Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.