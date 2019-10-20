BOZEMAN, Mont — A deputy with Montana’s Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office died while on duty Saturday night.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Deputy Jake Allmendinger, 31, was on his way to help a stranded car in the mountains.

The roads were icy and Allmendinger’s car started sliding backward because of the condition of the road, according to Gootkin.

Allmendinger tried to get out of his car while it was sliding, but got trapped underneath it, Gootkin said.

Another deputy tried to get Allmendinger out but wasn’t able to, said the sheriff’s office.

Allmendinger leaves bind his wife and three children.

He had been with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office since 2017.

