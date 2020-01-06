BRYAN, Texas — Hundreds of people attended a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday in Bryan, Texas, including one of George Floyd's sons, Quincy Mason Floyd.

CBS affiliate KBTX reported Floyd and his sister, Connie Mason, attended the event and denounced the violence, looting and rioting happening on other U.S. cities following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The event in Bryan remained peaceful.

"I'm really excited about all this," Quincy Floyd said. "Everyone is coming out and showing him love. I love this. My heart is really touched by all this."

Quincy Floyd said he was about four or five years old when he last saw his father. He and his siblings moved to Bryan with their mother more than 15 years ago after being born and raised in Houston.

KBTX said Quincy Floyd didn't learn of his father's death until after Memorial Day when it began circulating on television.

"I didn't recognize who it was until mom called and told me. She said, 'Do you know who that guy was?' I said no. She said, 'That's your father.' I was in tears. It's been a long time since I've seen him," Quincy Floyd told KBTX.

Quincy Floyd and his sister praised local protestors for hosting peaceful demonstrations, saying violent protests are "not going to solve anything."

"Tearing up things, it's not going to solve anything. My dad is in peace and we have to be the ones to deal with all this stress. It's going to be tough to get over this day by day," he said.

KBTX said Quincy Floyd and his sister plan to be in Houston on Monday to visit with other members of the extended family and hope to have news to share soon about funeral arrangements for George Floyd, who will be buried in Houston.

George Floyd died on Memorial Day after being taken into police custody in Minneapolis. His death resulted in the arrest of one police officer and the firing of three others and spurred a wave of nationwide protests that continued this weekend.

