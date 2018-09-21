WASHINGTON — Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are willing to meet some but not all of Christine Blasey Ford's conditions in order for her to testify next week about her allegation of sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the high court, of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh has denied the accusation.

Republicans have offered Ford time to testify in front of the panel Wednesday – she had requested Thursday – and the professor will speak first. Kavanaugh will testify following Ford to be able to defend himself against her allegation. Ford's lawyers had requested that she go second.

The Republicans will honor her request that Kavanaugh not be in the same room while Ford testifies and will provide security for her.

They have not announced if they'll honor her request to be interviewed by senators and not a special counsel.

Ford's office has not yet responded.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, a member of the Judiciary Committee, criticized the “counteroffer” to Ford’s offer to testify next week. In a statement, Whitehouse wrote, "I have a constitutional duty to advise and consent. That means asking questions of a nominee for the Supreme Court who has been credibly accused of sexual assault. I will not forfeit my ability to question Judge Kavanaugh and anyone else who comes before the committee with testimony, no matter how uncomfortable it may make the 11 men across the dais.

“On top of that, haggling over a single day that this credible victim of sexual assault says she needs to arrange for her security is preposterous. She is facing death threats. She and her family have seen their lives turned upside-down. Have some simple respect.”

