Authorities are responding to a trailer home in Florida after a possible storm-related death was reported.

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of West Bobe Street in Pensacola.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Andrew Hobbs said initial information is that a tree fell on a structure, and one person may be deceased.

He said crews were on scene as of 9:30 p.m. and there’s no further information at this time.

County spokeswoman Joy Tsubooka said the Escambia County Fire Rescue Department was responding to a person killed at the scene, but couldn't provide further details at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

