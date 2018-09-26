WASHINGTON — Brett Kavanaugh's calendar from 1982 is filled with nostalgia of the times and seemingly endless cliches that one would expect from a teenager growing up in a middle-class family.

"FOOTBALL CAMP STARTS," was marked across one day in August 1982. "Go to Rocky III" reads an entry June 13, 1982. Later that same week, he went to see Grease II.

While the green and white calendar detailing a summer from Kavanaugh's youth is filled with innocent memories, it now will have a serious use: attempting to prove his innocence against sexual assault allegations lodged against him amid a bid for the Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Kavanaugh sent five pages from the calendar to the Senate Judiciary Committee late Tuesday, notifying them they intended to use the pages to prove Kavanaugh wasn't at a 1982 house party where Christine Blasey Ford alleges Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, tried to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth.

PHOTOS: Brett Kavanaugh's 1982 calendar when sexual assault allegedly happened

Both Ford and Kavanaugh are expected to testify before the committee on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Ford also sent in documents, including signed statements from four people who corroborated her account of the assault.

The front of Kavanaugh's 1982 calendar is filled with doodles of stars. In the bottom right-hand corner, he appears to have done some math equations.

From May to August that year, Kavanaugh, 17 at the time, included more than what many kids his age may have included on their calendar. He listed being grounded during at least three weekends that summer. He went to see several movies and to a Washington Bullets NBA game.

He listed his chores, including mowing the lawn, and a father-son dinner. He listed sleepovers at his friend's homes, including that of Mark Judge, Kavanaugh's friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School. Ford alleges he witnessed the alleged assault.

But most importantly, Kavanaugh listed a wide array of parties he attended that summer. He detailed the dates and places of at least five parties over that summer and also noted a number of beach trips with friends and other hangouts.

Ford's name isn't mentioned at all on the calendar, but she has said she didn't know Kavanaugh well at the time of the alleged assault and did not remember exactly where and when it happened.

According to Ford, the attack occurred one summer during the early 1980s when she and Kavanaugh attended a gathering with other teenagers at a house in Montgomery County, Maryland. Ford contends that Kavanaugh and Judge, both of whom she described as “stumbling drunk,” corralled her in a bedroom.

While Judge watched, Ford said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes. Kavanaugh grinded his body against hers and attempted to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it, she said. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth.

Ford said she was able to escape when Judge jumped on top of all of them, sending all three tumbling. She said she ran from the room, briefly locked herself in a bathroom and then fled from the house.

Ford said she does not remember some key details of the incident but believes it occurred in the summer of 1982, when she was 15, around the end of her sophomore year at the all-girls Holton-Arms School in Bethesda. Kavanaugh would have been 17 at the end of his junior year at Georgetown Prep.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM