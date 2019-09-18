TRENTON, N.J. — A referee who told a New Jersey high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match last year has been suspended for two seasons.

The state Division on Civil Rights and state's athletic association announced the sanction Wednesday.

Buena (BYOO'-nah) Regional student Andrew Johnson, who identifies as multiracial, had been wearing a hair covering. But referee Alan Maloney, who is white, said he had to cut his hair or forfeit the match last December.

Also Wednesday, the state mandated bias training for high school sports officials and staff.

Maloney had been barred from officiating while an investigation proceeded. In March, he filed notice that he planned to sue for defamation and emotional distress.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment on Wednesday.

