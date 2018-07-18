Mustard or ketchup?

Let's be frank, there are few debates that hot dog fans take as seriously as what's the best way to top a dog.

In time for National Hot Dog Day Wednesday, fast-food restaurants and other eateries are offering discounts and freebies on what some have called the "tube steak."

JJ’s Red Hots has released its list of the most popular hot dog toppings. For the fifth year in a row, mustard tops the list.

The Charlotte-based hot dog restaurant based its survey on more than 1 million hot dogs served during the company’s first six years.

Ketchup, the popular tomato condiment, is at the bottom of the list.

“I think the reason ketchup is so low on our list is because of the glare I give guests when they order it,” said Jonathan Luther, founder of the three-unit brand. “I’m with Dirty Harry on that particular topping. But for real, it is not as popular as it once was with so many other choices available.”

In the 1971 hit movie "Dirty Harry," Clint Eastwood as Harry Callahan spoke of what should never go on a hot dog.

"Nobody, I mean nobody, puts ketchup on a hot dog," Eastwood said.

Wednesday also is National Sour Candy Day, National Caviar Day and at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, it's Free Pizookie Day. At BJ's, with a minimum $9.95 food purchase, get a free Pizookie at participating locations.

Hot dog deals

Offers and participation can vary by location and unless otherwise noted these deals are only available July 18. To be on the safe side, contact your closest location.

7-Eleven: Big Bite hot dogs are $1 Wednesday at the convenience store chain.

Dog Haus: Get a free hot dog Wednesday by downloading the Dog Haus Rewards App and then registering for the program. This deal is for new app users and dine-in only, while supplies last.

Hot Dog on a Stick: This chain is celebrating National Hot Dog Day on July 23, according to a news release. On Monday, get a free spicy stick item with any lemonade purchase.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries: From 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, hot dogs are 99 cents each, limit two and dine-in only, for members of the My Hwy 55 Rewards Program. To get the deal, the company says you have to download the app before Wednesday and you also will get a coupon for a free milkshake for downloading.

Kwik Trip: Through Thursday, corn dogs are $1.

Love's Travel Stops: Get a free hot dog or roller grill item with a coupon that will be posted on Love's Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Philly Pretzel Factory: Pretzel dogs are $1 Wednesday and the first 100 people at each location get a card for a $1 pretzel dog each day in August. Pilot Flying J: With the myPilot app Wednesday, get a coupon for a free hot dog or roller grill item. Portillo's: Through Sunday, get two Portillo's hot dogs for $5. Not valid on jumbo hot dogs, polish sausages or Italian sausages. While supplies last. Sonic Drive-In: The chain's Chili Cheese and All American Hot Dogs are $1 at participating locations Wednesday. Corn dogs also are 99 cents during Happy Hour from 2 to 4 p.m. daily. Wienerschnitzel: Get five Original Chili Dogs for $5 at participating locations Wednesday. Also find coupons at www.wienerschnitzel.com/specials. Survey results According to JJ's Red Hots, which has featured more than 350 toppings on its hot dogs since 2012, these are the top toppings in order of preference: Mustard Chili Relish Sauerkraut Onions Cheese Bacon Tomatoes Salsa Ketchup

