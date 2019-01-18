It's common knowledge that being a parent is a full-time job, but what if stay-at-home parents were monetarily compensated for their hard work?
Salary.com released a report estimating a medium annual salary for parents based on hybrid roles that they believed reflect the responsibilities of being at home full-time. Some of the roles they included were:
- Accountant
- Bookkeeper
- CEO
- Dietitian
- Education
- Groundskeeper
- Interior Designer
- Janitor
- Laundry manager
- Maintenance Supervisor
- Photographer
- Recreational Therapist
- Staff Nurse
- Tailor
- And more.
Based on this calculation, the website deduced that stay-at-home parents would be making $162,581 a year, which is nearly a $5,000 increase from 2017’s calculations.
The website also says that a normal work week of a stay-at-home parent would be about 96 hours per week.