"When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die."

And sometimes that can make you very hungry.

The 8th and final season of "Game of Thrones" starts in less than a week. After 8 years, HBO's most popular show is finally ending. There's no better way to celebrate the end of an era than with your friends than fellow fans (As long as no one talks while the episode is airing of course).

Throw the ultimate "Game of Thrones" dinner party with these dishes straight from the shores of Dorne to the gates of Winterfell.

Warning: Spoilers for seasons 1-7 of Game of Thrones ahead.

Appetizers

Direwolf Bread

Hot Pie was an oprhan and baker's apprentice who was later recruited into the Night's Watch. He leaves King's Landing with Arya Stark and was captured Lannister soldiers along with Arya and Gendry. When Hot Pie left Arya and the gang to become a baker, he gifted her some bread in the shape of a direwolf.

It can be hard for most bread recipes to keep their defined direwolf shape when baking. You'll either get a shapeless fluffy bread blob or a tough, hard direwolf. Youtube's Binging with Babish adapted the recipe into a direwolf scone, and it even got actress Maisie Williams' approval!

Serve your scones with clotted cream and jam for a quick and easy appetizer. Bulk up your appetizer spread with some store bought bread, cheese and meats for a fancy cheese plate.

Main Entree

Pie

Pies play a huge role in the show, but you might have to reassure your guests that your pie is safe to eat. The iconic savory dish is thought to be an omen of death. Joffrey dies minutes after eating the pigeon pie served at his wedding. In season 6, Walder Frey eats a meat pie that was actually made from the flesh of his own sons, whom Arya Stark had killed.

Binging with Babish has an extremly authentic Pigeon Pie with Wild Game recipe. Bon Appetit's recipe uses boneless chicken breast but keeps the traditional spices and flavors of a game pie. Epicurious has a recipe for the infamous "Frey Pie," that Arya makes, but you don't have to kill any enemies to bake it.

If making a game pie seems daunting to the beginner baker, go for a simpler pot pie or shepherd's pie. Whatever savory option you choose, it's sure to be a showstopper at the center of your table.

Dessert

Sansa's Lemon Cakes

Lemon cakes are probably one of the most iconic desserts in the series. The dainty little citrus desserts are a favorite of Sansa Stark's.

There are a lot of recipes out there, but Rosanna Pansino of Youtube's "Nerdy Nummies" has perfected hers. You'll need to plan ahead though. The candied lemons that garnish the tops of the cakes need to be made the day before you bake.

Drinks

Mulled Wine

The wine flows more freely than water in the show. Have friends bring over their favorite reds and channel your inner Cersei Lannister, or try this traditional hot spiced wine recipe from The Inn at Crossroads. The website is dedicated to recreating recipes from the show. The warm wine is sure to hit the spot, because winter is here after all.

If you need something a little stronger, you could always grab a bottle of Johnnie Walker's "White Walker" whiskey.