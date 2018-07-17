IHOP has gotten over its identity crisis and is going right to a promotion that puts the spotlight on the flapjacks that made it famous.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide, get three buttermilk pancakes for 60 cents.

The short stack deal is in honor of the chain's 60th anniversary and is available while supplies last. The dine-in only deal is limited to one per person.

We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) pic.twitter.com/KsbkMJhKuf — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

“To celebrate six decades of pancakin’ and the love our guests have shown us since we first opened our doors back in 1958, we’re treating folks to a 60-cent short stack of our world-famous buttermilk pancakes – the pancake that started it all,” said Brad Haley, IHOP’s chief marketing officer in a statement.

The International House of Pancakes, which shortened its name to its initials years ago, turned the restaurant world upside down -- and garnered a whole lot of publicity -- in June when it turned the "P" for Pancakes into a "b" for burgers.

Now the chain needs to make a splash to underscore that the change was only a sales gimmick.

“When we launched our new Ultimate Steakburgers last month, we were blown away by the public’s reaction to our IHOb campaign since, ultimately, it demonstrated how much love there is for the IHOP brand and our pancakes,” Haley said of the temporary name change.

The "b" has been turned back to a "P" in time for the anniversary but burgers will remain on the menu.

Before heading to IHOP for Tuesday's pancake party, confirm your closest location is participating and has pancakes left.

IHOP regulars may want to consider taking advantage of a gift card deal.

Through Aug. 12, get a $5 coupon when you buy a $25 gift card at participating locations. The coupon expires Sept. 12.

