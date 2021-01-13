Tom Hanks hosting primetime special celebrating Joe Biden's inauguration

“Celebrating America” will be a 90-minute special airing on the night of the inauguration, featuring stars like Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Jon Bon Jovi.

WASHINGTON — While a lot of the typical festivities surrounding Inauguration Day have been pared down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a 90-minute primetime special will celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration.

Actor Tom Hanks will host "Celebrating America," featuring remarks and performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato as well as singer-songwriter Ant Clemons.

“I was left speechless when I was asked to perform! ” Lovato wrote on Instagram. Clemons was also effusive: “To say that this is a dream come true, would be an understatement!”

Timberlake said he and Clemons would perform their new song “Better Days,” adding: “This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful.”

Additional performers are expected to be announced by the Inaugural Committee at a later date.

The special will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 20. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW, DirectTV and U-verse.

The program caps off five days of "America United" events, the theme for Biden's inauguration.

Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement, "our first priority is safety—so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans."

The event was already going to be pared down because of COVID-19; Biden had asked supporters to say home and watch from afar. In keeping with crowd size restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, traditional activities like the parade and the inaugural balls will be virtual.