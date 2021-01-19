Inauguration Day will be palindrome date we won't see for another 1,000 years

The next time this happens will be in the year 3021.

President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will be numerically historic. It will be the first to happen on the date of a palindrome and won't be repeated for 1,000 years.

A palindrome a word, verse, or sentence or a number that reads the same backward or forward, according to Merriam-Webster.

The date is Jan. 20, 2021 -- 1/20/2021. Take out the slashes and it's 1202021. It can also be a five-digit palindrome: 1/20/21

The next time this happens will be in the year 3021.

Also, every day this week will be part of a five-digit palindrome: 1/20/21, 1/21/21 and so on.

This, of course, assumes that one does not put a zero ahead of the first "1."

The Farmer's Almanac says 2021 will have 22 palindrome dates and that there are only two years in a century in which this can happen. Those are the ones ending in 11 and 21.

The other palindrome dates this year were the four-digit 1-2-21 and the five-digit palindromes from 12-1-21 to 12-9-21, plus 12-11-21 and 12-22-21.