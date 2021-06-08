Internet outage across globe impacts big-name brands

Amazon, Twitter, Paypal and other major websites are down amid an internet outgate.

WASHINGTON — An internet outage is affecting a large number of major websites across the globe Tuesday morning, including Reddit, Amazon and Twitter.

According to Downdetector, which monitors the performance of websites and web-connected tools and machines, there was a spike of webpages showing an "error 503 message." Outages impacted streaming services, search engines like Google, shopping websites Etsy, eBay and Paypal and many others.

The Associated Press and Downdectoror claimed the outage could be from an American cloud computing service provider Fastly.

Fastly said in repeated updates on its website that it was “continuing to investigate the issue.”

News outlets like CNN, New York Times, Bloomberg News and the United Kingdom newspaper The Guardian also reported outages. Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.”

The outages were first reported by Downdetector around 6 a.m. ET.

The Guardian's website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible — The Guardian (@guardian) June 8, 2021

It's unclear when internet service will be back up and running.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.