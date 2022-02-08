Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

The White House said she's been prescribed a course of Paxlovid, the same drug her husband took.

WASHINGTON — Less than two weeks after her husband's COVID-19 isolation ended, first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for the virus.

The White House said Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Monday as part of regular testing, but then developed cold-like symptoms in the evening. A rapid antigen test came back negative, but she tested positive on a PCR test.

"The First Lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms," the White House said in a Tuesday morning statement.

Like her husband, Jill Biden was prescribed the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. She will isolate from others for at least the next five days and is currently in South Carolina, where she and Biden were on vacation. She will return home after two negative COVID tests in a row.

Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be testing more frequently and wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7. According to the CDC, rebound cases are mild and occasionally occur in patients who take Paxlovid.

The president is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday for a small ceremony to sign the Inflation Reduction Act. He then is scheduled to leave again for his home in Wilmington, Delaware. He plans to hold a larger “celebration” for the legislation on Sept. 6 once lawmakers return to Washington.