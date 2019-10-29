John Cena is putting his money where his mouth is.

The WWE superstar turned actor is donating $500,000 to first responders who are battling the California wildfires.

He made the announcement on Monday, Oct. 28 via a Twitter video. Monday was National First Responders Day.

"I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all," he wrote on his post.

In his post he also mentions a new movie he's starring in called "Playing with Fire" — a comedy about firefighters.

"On behalf of 'Playing With Fire' and out of respect to the people who I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate $500,000 to this cause," he said.