WASHINGTON — A juror in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial says a lone holdout prevented the jury from convicting the onetime Trump campaign chairman on all 18 counts.

The jury on Tuesday found Manafort guilty on eight counts. The judge declared a mistrial on 10 counts the jury was deadlocked on.

Juror Paula Duncan tells Fox News she voted to convict Manafort on all counts. Duncan, who says she's a supporter of President Donald Trump, says jurors tried to persuade the holdout to "look at the paper trail" but the juror insisted there was reasonable doubt.

