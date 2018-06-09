WASHINGTON — Brett Kavanaugh steered a narrow course toward confirmation to the Supreme Court on Thursday, sidestepping tough questions from Democrats and a Senate battle over documents withheld from his years in George W. Bush's White House.

The multiple challenges facing President Donald Trump's nominee – including the third day of sudden outbursts from angry protesters – did little to slow his progress toward becoming the ninth and decisive vote on the high court.

Democrats who had sought to adjourn the hearing before it began appeared resigned to his ascendance. Before Thursday's session even got underway, they fought to publicize some documents that shed light on Kavanaugh's previous views about abortion and racial profiling.

Not even their repeated efforts to get Kavanaugh, a defender of presidential powers, to comment on issues involving Trump knocked him off his game. They raised the president's attacks on the Justice Department and special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election to no avail.

Perhaps recognizing that Kavanaugh's confirmation appears inevitable, Democrats asked him whether he has discussed the Mueller investigation with anyone from a law firm headed by one of Trump's lawyers – talks that could taint his independence in a future Supreme Court case.

"I've had no inappropriate discussions with anyone," Kavanaugh said as he approached 20 hours of exhausting testimony over two days.

Democrats have said Kavanaugh's nomination is more fraught with controversy than others because of Trump's authoritarian instincts as president – "not a particular case, but a particular moment in history," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, said.

In response, Kavanagh painted himself as willing to stand up to any president.

“I am one not afraid at all, through my record of 12 years, to invalidate executive power," Kavanaugh said. When a court blocks a president's action, he said, "that is the final word."

The third day of the confirmation hearing began with a bitter dispute over documents. Democrats have complained about getting none for three years of Kavanaugh's career, when he served as White House staff secretary. On Thursday they focused on 190,000 pages released to the Senate but withheld from public release.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., threatened to flout Senate protocol and release an email elucidating Kavanaugh's views on racial profiling. Republicans beat him to it, releasing a range of documents requested by Democrats.

Another confidential email concerning abortion was leaked to The New York Times. It showed that in 2003 as a White House associate counsel, Kavanaugh said some legal scholars did not consider the right to abortion, legalized by the Supreme Court in 1973 and reiterated in 1992, "settled law."

The judge stands weeks away from being confirmed to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, whose votes most often decided 5-4 cases for more than a decade.

The four-day confirmation hearing is scheduled to conclude Friday, with committee and full Senate votes coming later this month. Republicans have a 51-49 Senate majority.

As the hearing wore on late Thursday, protesters sporadically shouted grievances from the back of the room, briefly interrupting the process.

