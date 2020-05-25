FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. — Police in Kentucky say a couple was killed in a car accident after leaving their son's high school graduation ceremony.

Kentucky State Police say the family’s car collided with a pickup truck Saturday in Flemingsburg. The car’s driver, 53-year-old Nancy Barnett of Ewing, died at the scene.

Her husband, 56-year-old Lyndon Barnett, later died at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the wreck happened shortly after 18-year-old Dalton Barnett graduated from Fleming County High School.

Dalton Barnett and his 26-year-old brother were passengers in the car. They were taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Fleming County High School Principal Stephanie Emmons released a statement asking for the community to continue "to uplift this family through your thoughts and prayers during this time."

LEX18 reported that Dalton was one of the first high school graduates to walk across the stage, and his mother, Nancy, wore a shirt that read "some people wait their entire lives to meet their inspiration, I raised mine." Emmons told LEX18 that Dalton has plans to join the military.

