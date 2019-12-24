Kevin Spacey released a new video on Christmas Eve that some are calling "creepy" and even see as "threatening."

The former "House of Cards" star is seen sitting in front of a fireplace, wearing a Christmas sweater as he sends a message in what sounds like the voice of his Netflix series alter ego, Frank Underwood.

"You didn't really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?" Spacey said.

"Been a pretty good year and I'm grateful to have my health back," Spacey continued. That could possibly be referencing that his character, Underwood, died as a way to write Spacey off the series.

He then says he wants to cast his vote in 2020 for more good in the world.

"I know what you're thinking. 'Can he be serious?' I'm dead serious," Spacey said.

"The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can ... kill them with kindness," Spacey said.

Then after a long stare and some ominous music, Spacey turns back to tending his fire.

RELATED: Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey

RELATED: TV shows forever changed by controversy in 2018

What were Spacey's intentions with the video? Only he knows. But people on social media saw it as some kind of threat.

Others used more colorful language which we can't post here, some of whom were questioning Spacey's state of mind.

The video comes one year to the day Spacey posted another cryptic Christmas Eve video, again appearing to play Underwood. It was titled "Let Me Be Frank."

Spacey has been fighting allegations of sexual misconduct over the past couple of years, ultimately costing him his role on the hit Netflix series.

Massachusetts prosecutors in July dropped a criminal case against Spacey filed after accusations that he groped an 18-year-old man at a bar on the resort island of Nantucket in 2016. In that case, Spacey’s accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify about text messages from the night of the alleged groping that the defense claimed were deleted.

Prosecutors in California rejected a sexual battery case against Kevin Spacey in October because the accuser died.

Police in London are also investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by Spacey, but there’s been no public update on that inquiry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.