WASHINGTON — Celebrity sighting at the White House: Kim Kardashian arrived Wednesday for a meeting with President Donald Trump on prison reform.

That's according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the matter on the record, the Associated Press said.

Kardashian has attended at least one other prison reform meeting at the Trump White House, speaking last year with senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Earlier this year, Kardashian went to the White House to lobby for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson; Trump eventually granted clemency to Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who spent more than two decades in prison on drug charges.

TMZ first reported Kardashian's latest White House trip.

Contributing: Associated Press

