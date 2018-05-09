WASHINGTON — Kim Kardashian's successful bid to free Alice Johnson from a life behind bars was no fluke.

The reality star returned to the White House Wednesday, attending a meeting on prison reform on behalf of another convicted felon she feels was unjustly sentenced to life in prison.

In an interview published late Tuesday, Kardashian told "Wrongful Conviction” podcast host Jason Flom that she's advocating for Chris Young who was sentenced to life without parole after being arrested for marijuana and cocaine possession.

“Yesterday, I had a call with a gentleman that’s in prison for a drug case – got life," she said on the podcast. "It’s so unfair. He’s 30 years old. He’s been in for almost 10 years.”

The mother of three retweeted Buried Alive Project's story about Young to her 58 million followers Tuesday, a move Kardashian made when she began her involvement with Johnson in 2017.

My client, Chris Young, is serving life w/o parole for low-level role in a drug case. The unspeakable cruelty of Chris being set to NEVER breathe air as a free man again epitomizes a failed system thriving off human misery. Unacceptable. @BuriedAliveProj https://t.co/RKFD7DX6oH — Brittany K. Barnett (@MsBKB) June 26, 2018

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star said she's working with former Tennessee Judge Kevin Sharp, who unwilling handed down the harsh sentence to Young due to mandatory-sentencing regulations.

“I was on the phone with the judge that sentenced him to life," Kardashian said, adding Sharp "resigned because he had never been on the side of having to do something so unfair, and now he is fighting with us to get (Young) out."

Kardashian also said she's in regular contact with President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who counts prison reform as one of his tasks as a senior adviser at the White House.

#KimKardashian: “I didn’t know anything going into this and I still dint know everything (...) but I know that I have a voice and I’m happy to use it”. 🎧👉🏼https://t.co/N3Cqfc6AUU

Listen to @KimKardashian & @itsjasonflom candid talk on the latest episode of #WrongfulConviction pic.twitter.com/MJPDAiM6yw — Wrongful Conviction (@WrongConviction) September 5, 2018

Young was charged in December 2010, one of 32 people — including some gang members — who federal prosecutors said were involved in drug trafficking in Clarksville, Tennessee. Court documents say federal agents believed Young was buying crack cocaine from a leader of the ring at a gas station. He was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and other counts.

Young had two prior drug-dealing convictions, and his new charges triggered the federal "three strikes" law requiring a mandatory life term if found guilty. Young and two others went to trial in August 2013 and were convicted. About a year later, Sharp sentenced Young to life in prison.

At the sentencing hearing, Young described his upbringing: His mother was a drug addict, he said, and at times, their house had no lights nor water. When he was old enough to get a job, he worked at a funeral home, but gradually felt pulled away from the straight and narrow toward the drug dealers working in his neighborhood.

"If there was any way I could have not given him life in prison I would have done it," Sharp told the USA TODAY network during an exclusive interview in April 2017. "What they did was wrong, they deserved some time in prison, but not life."

In June, Kardashian wielded her star power to convince President Donald Trump to commute Alice Johnson, who was a non-violent first-time offender serving a life sentence for cocaine trafficking. The 63-year-old was freed after 22 years behind bars.

The reality star championed Johnson's case after seeing her Mic interview on Twitter in October 2017. Kardashian eventually met with President Trump in the Oval Office late May to advocate for Johnson and discuss prison reform.

Shortly after Johnson was released, the reality star told "Today" that her "mission" to free Johnson "fulfilled my heart. Since I feel so fulfilled, why would I stop that?”

Contributing: Sara Moniuszko, USA TODAY

