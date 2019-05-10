ATLANTA — Kroger is expected to lay off hundreds of employees, according to CNBC.

The news outlet reported that someone familiar with the situation told them the layoffs would be made across the family of grocery stores it owns.

11Alive reached out to the Atlanta Division to find if the apparent layoffs would impact employees here.

Although they didn't give any specific details confirming layoffs in metro Atlanta, a spokesperson did say they are taking steps to see if they have the right talent in their leadership positions.

READ: Publix customer's response to being shamed by employee grabs attention

"The Atlanta Division is constantly evolving to ensure we build the teams and leaders who will deliver an amazing experience for our customers and associates both now and in the future," the statement reads. " Our division operates independently but we are taking steps to ensure we have the right talent in the right store leadership positions."

CNBC reports that Kroger shares are down 9 percent and the company's turnaround plan to invest in e-commerce is in doubt.

In a statement CNBC received from Kroger, the company said that many of its operating divisions were evaluating "middle management roles and team structures with an eye toward keeping resources close to the customer.”

READ:

The woman executing Tyler Perry's vision for his studio

Women harassed in public jobs say New York state protects abusers

Man thought to be around Atlanta suspected of murdering teacher in her 80s, now threatening 'suicide by cop'

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old