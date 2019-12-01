The final season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" will premiere on April 14, the network announced on Sunday.

HBO announced the date and shared a trailer video in a tweet. "90 days, 23 hours, 55 min, 27 seconds," the tweet said.

The announcement came after HBO revealed on Twitter in a clever, roundabout way that it would share the news Sunday night before the premiere of "True Detective" season 3.

The announcement is a much more toned down approach compared to when the network announced "Game of Thrones'" season 7 premiere date via flamethrowers and a giant block of ice. In a Facebook live video, fans could comment in order to trigger the flamethrowers to go off, melting the ice and revealing the premiere date.

There's still time for dramatics though; the network hasn't announced when it will release a full trailer for the final season yet.

Contributing: Lindsay Maizland, TEGNA