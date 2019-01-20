PHOENIX — A lawyer for the family of an incapacitated Arizona woman who gave birth in a long-term care facility says she is not in a coma as previously reported.

The Arizona Republic reports that attorney John Micheaels said the 29-year-old woman has "significant intellectual disabilities" and does not speak but has some ability to move, responds to sounds and is able to make facial gestures.

A Jan. 8 statement by San Carlos Apache Tribe officials said the woman, a tribal member, gave birth while in a coma.

Phoenix police have said the woman was the victim of a sexual assault and an investigation is underway.

Micheales responded to a request Saturday by The Associated Press for comment by saying in an email that the information reported in the Republic is correct. He did not comment further.

News media outlets have reported that the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was in a vegetative state at Hacienda Healthcare, where she spent many years.

