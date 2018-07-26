LeBron James continues to expand his entertainment profile.

HBO has picked up the James-Maverick Carter barbershop-style talk show called 'The Shop,' and its HBO debut is set for Aug. 28, featuring James, Carter, Snoop Dogg, Draymond Green, Candace Parker, Odell Beckham Jr., Alvin Kamara and Jon Stewart.

In the first episode, James, who earlier this month signed a four-year $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, explains the intensity he feels while watching his sons play basketball and admits he got into an argument with another AAU parent.

Stewart asked James how he gives his kids peace of mind that they don’t have to be as great as their dad, and James replied, “I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name because of that."

This announcement comes just two weeks after James sold a comedy to Paramount Players with James possibly starring in the film, and HBO Sports and SpringHill Entertainment (created by James and Carter) team up to produce ‘Student Athlete,’ a documentary scheduled to air on Oct. 2.

“The Shop is exactly why we created UNINTERRUPTED,” LeBron James said in a news release. "Anyone who has been in a real barbershop, like the ones where I grew up, knows why this show can be so incredible. I’m really excited HBO believed in our idea and is helping us create something special.”

