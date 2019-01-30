SEARLES, Minnesota — A Minnesota man is accused of giving his wife meth and throwing her a "death party" because she did not want to die in a nursing home.

Debra Lynn Johnson, 69, was found dead in her home last week after her husband Duane Arden Johnson called 911.

When law enforcement officers showed up, they found Duane naked at the house, where there were guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and the words “Death Parde God Hell” spray-painted on the front door, according to The Free Press.

The newspaper says he walked out with no clothes, hollered that his wife was deceased and went back into the home before being found in a bathtub trying to get unknown "things" off his skin.

According to the New York Daily News, Debra had been in a nursing facility, but Duane checked her out and took her home against medical advice. The couple spent their last hours together making love and listening to metal band Quiet Riot’s 1983 album “Metal Health," the Daily News said.

Duane was arrested and charged with criminal neglect and receiving stolen property, according to WSB-TV.

