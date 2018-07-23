Let this be a lesson to everyone: Do not blatantly steal a foul ball from a kid, especially on national television.
Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were pitted in a 2-1 game, with one out recorded in the bottom of the fourth inning. It was then that, during outfielder Ian Happ's at-bat, a foul ball flew its way into the right-field stands. But, when the Cubs first base coach tossed the ball to a kid in the front row, an adult fan sitting behind him reached under his seat as it rolled away, and proudly showed off his new collectible.
Almost immediately, social media took notice. His grab made the rounds online, eventually gaining the attention of the official Cubs Twitter account.
Just a little under an hour after the foul ball robbery, the Cubs posted a tweet with the kid in question, who was surprised with a game-used ball — and another ball signed by Cubs infielder Javier Baez.
However, a later report suggested that the man gained notoriety based on the case of misunderstanding. David Kaplan, a sports reporter in Chicago, tweeted in part, "The man who grabbed the ball on the widely seen video had actually already helped the little boy get a ball earlier."
At the end of the day, though, the kid went home with two happy hands. So, who's the real winner?