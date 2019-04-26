BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — A viral photo shows a man standing in the rain with his hat off and head bowed, as a funeral procession passes by his pickup truck in Bloomington, Indiana.

Joy Wagler, who took the powerful photo, said she doesn't know who the man is but described him as a "wonderful example" of how we can all act when funeral processions drive by.

She said the man pulled over and stopped, got out of his truck and didn't move until all the cars had passed.

"He showed so much respect," Wagler wrote in a Facebook post. "It was a good reminder to me that we should never be so busy and so much in a hurry that we forget to show compassion and respect for our fellow men!"

Reached by 10News, Wagler said the unidentified man went "above and beyond" and "deserves to be commended."

