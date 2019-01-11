WASHINGTON — Well Halloween is barely behind us, but Mariah Carey has declared that it's time to turn on the Christmas music.

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer posted a video at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Nov. 1 to share some "Breaking news" with the world.

The video shows Carey in her Halloween costume before magically transforming into Christmas pajamas at midnight, right as she receives a call from Santa.

"Santa, it's time," Carey cheerfully declares as her iconic holiday song starts playing in the background.

Since the song's release in 1994, the Christmas hit has reportedly earned Carey more than $60 million, according to The Economist.

Mariah Carey isn't the only one already in the holiday spirit.

The Hallmark Channel kicked off its "Countdown to Christmas" schedule nearly a week ago, while the first movie in Netflix's lineup of holiday films and specials also drops on Friday.

In total, Hallmark Channel will debut 24 "Countdown to Christmas" originals while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 16 "Miracles of Christmas" movies.

Netflix's first original 2019 holiday movie, "Holiday in the Wild," features "Sex in the City" star Kristin Davis as a divorcee who meets a safari pilot, played by Rob Lowe, during a trip to Africa during Christmas time.

And as of Friday morning, SiriusXM has started playing Christmas music non-stop on several stations.

