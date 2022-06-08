Marine Corps Osprey aircraft crashes in California desert, reports say 4 dead

Multiple outlets have reported four crewmembers died in the crash, but no additional information has been released publicly.

BRAWLEY, Calif. — A Marine Corps Osprey aircraft carrying five Marines crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about any injuries or fatalities, the military said.

CBS News and The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday, citing federal sources, that four of the five crew members on board were killed, and the search continued Thursday morning for the final crew member. Those reports could not be publicly confirmed.

The MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. during training, said Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesman for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, an aviation unit headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego, about 115 miles west of the crash site near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Englehart said he had no further details yet to release about the five Marines who were on board.

"Contrary to social media rumors, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft," the Marine Corps said via Twitter. It said it is waiting for confirmation of the five Marines' statuses.

In March, four Marines were killed in a crash during a NATO exercise in Norway, also using an MV-22B Osprey.

The tiltrotor aircraft can take off and land as a helicopter but transit as a turboprop aircraft. According to the U.S. Navy, the aircraft's main use for the U.S. Marine Corps is "the transportation of troops, equipment, and supplies from ships and land bases for combat assault and assault support."

This is a developing story. Val Lick contributed.