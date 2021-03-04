Marvel drops Easter weekend treat: See the new 'Black Widow' trailer

For the first time, we see a young Natasha Romanoff as the film is set to finally debut on July 9, more than a year behind schedule.,

Marvel released a new trailer for its highly-anticipated and long-delayed "Black Widow" Saturday, set to become the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to be released in more than two years.

The film reportedly takes place during the two year period Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, is in exile after the events of 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." But the trailer also shows images of Romanoff's time with the Avengers, including the moments before her death in "Avengers: Endgame." Whether this means there's a potential resurrection for Romanoff is unclear, but it's not uncommon for trailers to throw fans off the scent.

The trailer shows us something new. A young girl with blue hair appears a couple of times. People Magazine reports this is Ever Anderson, playing a young Natasha.

"You don't know everything about me," Romanoff says in narration over the trailer. "I've lived a lot of lives. Before I was an Avenger, before I got this family, I made mistakes, choosing between what the world wants you to be ... and who you are."

That last line could be teasing a theme for Marvel as it dives into Phase Four of the MCU. At the end of "Endgame," Thor declared that "It’s time for me to be who I am rather than who I’m supposed to be" as he gives up the throne of Asgard.

"Black Widow" was supposed to be released in May 2020, but just like so many other films, the coronavirus pandemic pushed it back as theaters were forced to shut down. Disney, which owns Marvel, announced last week that "Black Widow" will finally debut on July 9 both in theaters and at home on Disney+ for a $30 early-access fee.

It will be the first MCU movie to hit theaters since "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which came out July 2, 2019.