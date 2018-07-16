WASHINGTON — It will be a rerun at the start of Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. This one will feel a little different for Max Scherzer, however.

Scherzer’s accomplished major league career will add yet another milestone when he starts for the National League in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, giving the Washington Nationals right-hander and three-time Cy Young Award winner the honor of seizing the spotlight in front of his home crowd at Nationals Park.

"It’s his city. It’s his ballpark," says Los Angeles Dodgers and NL manager Dave Roberts, who noted that NL ERA leader Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets was also under strong consideration. "It's an honor to give the ball to Max and watch him do his thing.

"I’ve tried to make things bigger than me and the club. And Max, for the game of baseball and for our country, is the right guy to take the ball."

Said Scherzer: "When Dave told me he was going to give me the nod, there were so many emotions knowing you’d be pitching in your home park. I can only imagine how the Nats fans will be here supporting us. To go out and start this thing again, it’s a dream come true."

For the second consecutive season, Scherzer, 33, and Sale, the Boston Red Sox lefty, were tabbed to start for their respective leagues, the first time that's happened since 1940, when Red Ruffing and Paul Derringer squared off in back-to-back-years. Sale, the AL ERA leader, is making his third consecutive All-Star start.

“He is truly a special pitcher in our league, truly someone who deserves this honor," AL manager A.J. Hinch said of his starter.

Sale is just the third pitcher in history to start three consecutive All-Star Games, joining Hall of Famers Robin Roberts and Lefty Gomez.

The welcome this year figures to be more boisterous this time for Scherzer, who is 12-5 with a 2.41 ERA. Last year’s start came at Marlins Park. He also started the 2013 game at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium, when he was a member of the Detroit Tigers.

Here are the full lineups:

American League

Mookie Betts (Red Sox) – RF

Jose Altuve (Astros) – 2B

Mike Trout (Angels) – CF

J.D. Martinez (Red Sox) – DH

Jose Ramirez (Indians) – 3B

Aaron Judge (Yankees) – LF

Manny Machado (Orioles) – SS

Jose Abreu (White Sox) – 1B

Salvador Perez (Royals) – C



National League

Javier Baez (Cubs) – 2B

Nolan Arenado (Rockies) – 3B

Paul Goldschmidt (Diamondbacks) – DH

Freddie Freeman (Braves) – 1B

Matt Kemp (Dodgers) – LF

Bryce Harper (Nationals) – CF

Nick Markakis (Braves) – RF

Brandon Crawford (Giants) – SS

Willson Contreras (Cubs) – C

