Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive vote by full Senate, McConnell says

When conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016, also an election year, Sen. Mitch McConnell refused to act on President Obama’s nomination.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on President Donald Trump's pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, even though it's an election year.

The Republican Senate leader issued a statement Friday night, about an hour and a half after the Supreme Court announced the liberal justice's death from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

When conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, also an election year, McConnell refused to act on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the opening. The seat remained vacant until after Trump’s surprising presidential victory.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes the oath to defend the Constitution from Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 1993. Ginsburg's husband Martin holds the Bible as President Bill Clinton looks on at left. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)

The 2020 election is 46 days away.

McConnell had earlier said he would move to confirm a Trump nominee if there were a vacancy this year.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life," McConnell tweeted with his statement.