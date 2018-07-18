Now, we're talking serious money. Like we weren't before.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared from $375 million to $422 million for Friday night's drawing after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night.

It will rank as the sixth-largest Mega Millions jackpot of all-time and the 19th largest pot for any lottery game played in the U.S., including Powerball.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night, July 17: 40-41-61-66-67 with a Mega Ball of 12 (multiplier of 5x)

Three people across the country, including one in Florida and one in New Jersey, had tickets matching the first five numbers, worth $1 million each, lottery officials reported.

The cash option for Friday night's drawing would be $254 million, according to Mega Millions officials.

It's been a banner year so far with two major Mega Millions jackpots already being won.

This year, 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, while Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J., won $533 million on March 30. In all, three Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded in 2018.

The highest jackpot ever in the game: On March 30, 2012, Mega Millions produced a $656 million jackpot, split three ways.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play or toss in an extra dollar for the multiplier, which can be two times or up to five times the consolation winnings.

Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers - five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. Or just ask for a Quick Pick.

The next drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Friday.

The odds to match all six numbers: 1 in 302,575,350, which is tougher than hitting the Powerball, where odds are 1 in 292,201,338.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states.

