Memorial service to be held for Hall of Fame coach John Madden

The service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Oakland, California, the National Football League explained.

OAKLAND, Calif. — There will be a public memorial service held for anyone wishing to pay their respects to the late John Madden.

The service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Oakland, California, the National Football League explained in a press release.

Further details about the service will be announced in the coming days.

"The Madden family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support during the difficult time following John Madden's passing," the NFL wrote.

Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died the morning of Dec. 28, the NFL said. He was 85.

The league said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause.

Madden gained fame in a decade-long stint as the coach of the renegade Oakland Raiders, making it to seven AFC title games and winning the Super Bowl following the 1976 season. He compiled a 103-32-7 regular-season record, and his .759 winning percentage is the best among NFL coaches with more than 100 games.

But it was his work after prematurely retiring as coach at age 42 that made Madden truly a household name. He educated a football nation with his use of the telestrator on broadcasts; entertained millions with his interjections of “Boom!” and “Doink!” throughout games; was an omnipresent pitchman selling restaurants, hardware stores and beer; became the face of “Madden NFL Football,” one of the most successful sports video games of all-time; and was a best-selling author.