BAY CITY, Michigan — A Michigan couple who won $500,000 on a state lottery scratch-off ticket in 2016 has been charged in a string of burglaries.

MLive.com reports that 29-year-old Mitchell Arnswald and 28-year-old Stephanie Harvell were arraigned Friday on home invasion and possession of burglary tools charges. They are each being held on $50,000 cash bonds.

They were arrested Thursday following a burglary in Merritt Township, about 110 miles northwest of Detroit. Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says the couple is suspected in burglaries in five counties spanning two months.

RELATED: Financial Analyst Wins $1M on Scratch-off

RELATED: 'I wasn't thirsty anymore': Woman wins $250,000 after buying soda and lottery ticket

Court records show neither has an attorney.

Harvell said in a 2016 Michigan Lottery news release that she and her husband were living paycheck to paycheck before she bought the winning $5 "Hot Ticket" from a Bay City gas station.