Man found clinging to bow of boat two days after being reported missing

Stuart Bee, 62, was found alive on the bow of his 32-foot Sea Ray 86 miles east of Port Canaveral, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing 62-year-man was found clinging to the bow of his boat about 86 miles east of Port Canaveral, Fla., Sunday.

Another ship, the Angeles, located Stuart Bee alive on the hull of his 32-foot Sea Ray around 11 a.m. and brought him onboard, after he was reported missing Saturday.

Bee departed Cape Marina in Port Canaveral on Friday and did not return.

Bee told the U.S. Coast Guard his was disabled Saturday after suffering mechanical issues. He was then woken abruptly sometime after midnight Sunday when water rushed into the forward cabin and pushed him out of the front hatch of the vessel.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a report of the missing man at 11:40 a.m. Saturday from a member at Cape Marina saying Bee typically does not stay out overnight on his boat.

USCG dispatched a C-130 Hercules air crew to locate the missing man.

The USCG also issued an "Enhanced Group Calling" to mariners in the search area to keep a lookout for the vessel and report any findings.