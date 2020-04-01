JACKSON, Miss — Two men are believed to be on the run after escaping from a prison in Mississippi.

David May, 42, is serving life for two aggravated assault convictions, while 27-year-old Dillion Williams is serving 40 years for residential burglary and aggravated assault, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

They came up missing during an emergency count around 1:45 a.m. Saturday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, authorities say.

May and Williams are said to have a medium build with brown eyes and black hair. May is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 171 pounds while Williams is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

The inmates' escape comes amid a deadly week in Mississippi prisons, KKTV-TV reports. Five inmates have been killed across the state since Sunday, three of which happened at Parchman.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of May and Williams is asked to call the Mississippi Department of Corrections at 662-745-6611 or 911.

