Candy lovers will soon have a new way to enjoy M&M's.

Mars Incorporated announced Tuesday it will roll out M&M's Chocolate Bars and a new flavor – hazelnut spread – for its popular treats.

The chocolate bars will be made of smooth milk chocolate with whole M&M‘S Minis. They will launch in December in five flavors: peanut, milk chocolate, crispy, almond and crispy mint.

Mars is also adding another new flavor to the traditional M&M's candy: hazelnut spread. The candies will include the classic milk chocolate coating with a center containing hazelnut spread.

The two additions are among several flavors M&M's has unveiled in the past year. Last spring, M&M's hit stores in three new flavors: Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry and Crunchy Mint.

It’s time to reveal… Introducing M&M’S Chocolate Bars! Coming to you soon in 5 delicious flavors. 🍫 pic.twitter.com/3FVWQ2Gnuz — M&M'S® Brand (@mmschocolate) September 25, 2018

And the brand announced three more flavors this month: English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeno Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut.

"The industry is changing and consumer tastes are evolving," Allison Miazga-Bedrick, senior brand director of the M&M’S brand, said in a statement. "We’re continuing to recognize and anticipate demand."

