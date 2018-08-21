MONTEZUMA, Iowa — A 24-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in relation to the disappearance of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, authorities announced Tuesday afternoon.



The announcement came just hours after investigators found a body believed to be Tibbetts in rural Poweshiek County.

Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa, has been missing since July 18.

Investigators say they used surveillance video in tracking down Cristhian Bahena Rivera. The video showed Tibbetts jogging in a rural area near her hometown of Brooklyn as well as Rivera's car.

Police had searched the area but noted her body was found in a field, covered with corn stalks.

Investigators added in a Tuesday afternoon press conference that the suspect was being held on a federal immigration detainer. They say the suspect led them to Tibbetts' body on Tuesday morning.

Investigators were working Tuesday at a scene about 12 miles (19 kilometers) southeast of Brooklyn, where a government vehicle blocked the public's access to a gravel road. An SUV from the state medical examiner's office was seen leaving the area.

Greg Willey of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, a nonprofit that is administering an anonymous tip line and reward fund in the case, said he learned of the discovery of the body from a close friend of the Tibbetts family on Tuesday morning. Willey called it a tough but not unexpected end to the search for the University of Iowa student.

Investigators said Tibbetts was last seen July 18 in Brooklyn, a rural town of about 1,400 people, as she took a routine evening jog. It's unclear whether she returned to the home where she was dog-sitting for her boyfriend and her boyfriend's brother, who have said they were both out of town . She was reported missing by her family the next day, after she didn't show up for work at a day camp for children.

Tibbetts' disappearance set off a massive search involving dozens of officers from the FBI, as well as state and local agencies. They focused much of their efforts in and around Brooklyn, searching farm fields, ponds and homes. Investigators asked anyone who was around five locations , including a car wash, a truck stop and a farm south of town, to report if they saw anything suspicious on July 18.

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence met privately with the Tibbetts family during a visit to Iowa and told them that "you're on the hearts of every American."

At Brooklyn City Hall, city clerk Sheri Sharer said Tuesday was a sad day for the town.

"It never crossed our mind that she wouldn't come home safe," she said.

Willey's group has been publicizing a reward fund that raised around $400,000 for any tip that led to Tibbetts' safe return. He said the fund, which included more than 220 donations from individuals, will now likely be used for any information that helps police catch anyone responsible for her death.

"Once they catch their breath, this will turn into a weapon going the other direction, to catch the person who did it," he said.

Tibbetts, a psychology major, would have started her junior year this week in Iowa City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Brooklyn. She was staying with her longtime boyfriend and working while home from school over the summer.

